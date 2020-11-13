Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two on warrants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two area residents were arrested on November 12th on capias warrants. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year-old Cindy Gearin of Trenton and 19-year-old David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard were brought to the Law Enforcement Center from the courtroom.

Gearin’s warrant was for alleged failure to appear on felony altering lottery tickets. Court documents accuse her of removing eight lottery scratch off tickets that had not been purchased from a display in June 2018 at 7th Heaven where she was employed. She is accused of scratching off the barcodes to determine winners and placing the losing tickets back into the display.

Travis’s warrant was for an alleged probation violation on felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine in November 2019.

Bond for Gearin and Travis is $2,500 cash only for each individual. They are scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on December 10th.

