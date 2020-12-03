Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two men from Galt

Reddit Share Pin Share 59 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man on felony assault charge first degree or attempts to cause serious physical injury or special victim. Sheriff Rodney Herring arrested 23-year-old Shandon Levi Gann at his parent’s home on December 2nd. He is to be held without bond, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on December 8th.

A probable cause statement accuses Gann of assaulting Cody James McHargue, resulting in McHargue having a laceration to the back of the head, a skull fracture, and bleeding and swelling of the brain, which required emergency life-saving surgery. The alleged physical altercation happened in Trenton in July.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of a Galt man on December 2nd on misdemeanor tampering with a utility meter in the second degree and a probation violation on another misdemeanor charge of tampering with a utility meter in the second degree. Thirty-four-year-old Adam David Davidson’s bonds total $2,000, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on December 8th.

Court documents accuse Davidson of tampering with an electric meter owned by the City of Galt. He is also accused of not reporting to his probation officer in September, October, or November and not paying his monthly supervision fees. Cory Coleman with North Missouri Court Services recommends suspending Davidson’s probation pending a violation hearing.

