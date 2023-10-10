Grundy County authorities report the arrest of three Trenton residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of three individuals from Trenton on various charges.

Richard Eldon Tunnell, 43, was taken into custody in Sullivan County on October 6th. Tunnell is charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender. Court records indicate that Tunnell was accused of not meeting the requirements of his registration on September 27th when he was spotted sitting on a bench at Eastside Park of Trenton. His bond is set at $25,000, cash only.

In reviewing his past, Tunnell was convicted in March 2019 in Sullivan County Circuit Court for felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also convicted in August 2008 in Grundy County Circuit Court for felony sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15 and in July 2004 in Taney County Circuit Court for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On October 8th, the Trenton Police Department arrested William Dale Gott, 58. Gott was subsequently charged on October 9th with felony second-degree burglary. Court records allege that Gott unlawfully entered a building located at 601 Jackson Street owned by an unidentified person on October 8th with the intention to commit theft. His bond has been set at $10,000, cash only.

Additionally, Wendy Sue Rowans, 54, was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on October 8th. Rowans is charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespass. According to court documents, Rowans is accused of unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure at 900 Main Street on September 25th, which is owned by Waylan Rowans. Her bond is established at $2,500, cash only.

All three individuals, Richard Tunnell, William Gott, and Wendy Rowans, are scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 10th.