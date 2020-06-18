Grundy County authorities report several arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Michigan man Wednesday, June 17th on felony driving while intoxicated—persistent. Two Trenton residents were also arrested.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for 41 year old James Charles Phillips of Port Huron, Michigan.

Court documents accuse Phillips of operating a motor vehicle in Grundy County while under the influence of alcohol with greater than 20-hundredths of a percent by weight of alcohol in his blood. He is considered a persistent offender and is required to serve 30 days imprisonment before being eligible for probation or parole. Phillips was convicted of operating while intoxicated a motor vehicle in Saint Clair County, Michigan Court in August 2004 and in Muskegon, Michigan Court in December 2017.

Fifty-six year old Donald Keith Swigart allegedly failed to appear in court on felony charges of second degree tampering with a utility meter—second and subsequent offense and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bonds total $2,000 cash only.

Phillips and Swigart are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, June 23rd.

Forty year old Brad Middleton had an alleged parole violation of laws by being arrested and later charged by the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney for felony third degree domestic assault. He was already in custody and will go back to the Department of Corrections. Middleton is being held on no bond.

