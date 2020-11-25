Grundy County authorities report one arrest for failure to appear in court

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Harrisonville man in Jackson County on November 24th on a capias warrant on failure to appear in court.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Michael Miller’s original charges were tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, stealing—all other property, and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 10th.

Miller is accused of unlawfully possessing a 2007 Chevrolet pickup owned by Carol Armstrong and appropriating numerous debit or credit cards owned by Katie Grimes, Robert Barry, and Norma Roy without consent in February 2019. He is also accused of possessing multiple bags of methamphetamines within 2,000 feet of Rissler Elementary School of Trenton.

