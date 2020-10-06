Grundy County authorities report arrests on burglary and assault as well as probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Monday, October 5th of a Princeton man on burglary and assault charges and a Trenton man on a technical probation violation.

Forty-seven-year-old Sean Clapman was arrested in Mercer County. He faces one felony count of burglary—second degree and two counts of assault—third degree. He posted his bond of $10,000 cash only and is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.

Court documents accuse Clapman of unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure at 210 North 10th Street Apartment 8, possessed by Kyle Brundage, for the purpose of committing assault. He is also accused of causing physical injury to Brundage by striking him multiple times in the head with his fist and causing physical injury to Renante Kinney by striking her two times on the face with a closed fist.

Thirty-two-year-old Domanic Ratkovich allegedly violated his probation by failing to complete the treatment court program. He was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Ratkovich’s bond is $5,000, 10% allowed, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court October 15th.

