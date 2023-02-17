Grundy County authorities feature Corey Hines as “Friday’s Fugitive”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has announced this week’s Friday’s Fugitive.

Thirty-six-year-old Corey Allen Hines of Trenton is wanted on an active warrant for an alleged probation violation with no bond allowed. He was originally charged with felony second-degree domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office reports Hines is believed to be in the Trenton area.

He is described as being white, five foot eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having a medium build. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Pictures of Hines are on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s app.

Anyone who sees Hines or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 660-359-2828. Someone can also submit a tip through the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s app.

