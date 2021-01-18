Grundy County adds 6 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Monday mornings’ COVID-19 update from the Grundy County Health Department shows the number of confirmed and probable cases are nearly 1,000 since the testing began in 2020.

Six confirmed cases have been added since the last report on Friday. The number of active cases has dropped down to 62. That’s 18 fewer than the Friday report.

Of the total 983 COVID-19 cases in Grundy County, 759 are confirmed with 224 listed as probable. The death total related to COVID-19 remains at 33.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows nearly 439,000 COVID-19 cases since testing began, which is up more than 1,000 from Sunday. The average number of cases for the week ending Friday is 1,700.

Missouri’s positivity rate on the testing is coming down, listed Monday morning at 12.9 percent. Total deaths in Missouri are 6,256.

