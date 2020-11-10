Grundy County adds 25 new cases of COVID-19, the most in any 24-hour period thus far

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, reports 25 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials in Grundy County say that this is the highest number of cases reported in a 24-hour period and are encouraging the public to wear masks when around others to curb the infection rate. As of Monday, November 9, over 200 Grundy County households had at least one person currently under quarantine as a result of close contact with someone who’s a positive COVID-19 case.

Currently, there are 325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County, 130 probable cases, and 88 active cases bringing the total case count to 455. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Grundy County remains at 17.

The CDC recommends the following to protect people at increased risk of severe illness: social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, avoiding crowds, avoiding indoor crowded spaces, and washing or sanitizing hands frequently.

