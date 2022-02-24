Grundy and Sullivan counties report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases have been added in Grundy County in the past seven days, raising the total to 2,655. The Grundy County Health Department reports the number of new cases is down across the region. There has also been a decline in the number of active cases. The number of active cases decreased by 22 from February 15th to 24. There have been 66 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Grundy County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms four additional COVID-19 cases since February 23rd, bringing the total to 1,698. There are nine active cases. As of February 23rd, 42.9% of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Related