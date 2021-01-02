Grundy and Sullivan counties report 16 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Friday evening reported an additional 12 cases of COVID-19, making the total 883 since testing began. There have been 663 confirmed and 220 probable cases.

The number of active cases stands at 85, which is up one case from Wednesday’s report.

The number of deaths in Grundy County attributed to COVID-19 remains at 28.

The Sullivan County Health Department on Friday evening announced four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County. That makes 745 confirmed cases since testing began. Twenty-three cases remain active.

There have been eleven deaths in Sullivan County attributed to COVID-19.

