The county clerks offices in Grundy and Livingston counties will be open October 31st for absentee voting for the November 3rd General Election.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open on October 31st from 8 o’clock to noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open that day from 8:30 to 12:30.

The county clerks offices will be open November 2nd until 5 o’clock for absentee voting.

