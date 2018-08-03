Grundy and Livingston County Clerks offices to open Saturday for absentee voting

The Grundy and Livingston County Clerks offices will be open Saturday for absentee voting for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Registered Grundy County voters may vote absentee at the courthouse in Trenton from 8 o’clock until noon. Registered Livingston County voters may vote absentee at the courthouse in Chillicothe from 8:30 until 12:30.

The deadline for absentee voting is Monday evening at 5 o’clock.

Polling places for the Primary Election will be open Tuesday from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.

