Grundy and Linn County health departments receive shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

The Grundy County Health Department received the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine it requested for Phase 1A recipients. Those individuals include patient-facing health care providers and staff.

Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports the health department has requested doses for Phase 1B Tier 2. That group includes individuals at a higher risk due to age or health conditions. The office plans to announce clinics if the request is approved by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Linn County Health Department reports it received a minimal supply of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1A. Staff will administer doses on January 21st for individuals in the first phase who are patient-facing.

The health department ordered more vaccine and is waiting for shipment confirmation that will allow the office to offer vaccines to Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2. The health department plans to send out notifications and begin making appointments when it receives confirmation the vaccine is on its way.

