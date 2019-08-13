“Grow with Google” workshops to be held in Trenton and Cameron

A representative of the Grow with Google partner program will speak at workshops in Trenton and Cameron about growing businesses online. The Trenton and Cameron area Chambers of Commerce and North Central Missouri Business Facilitation sponsor the workshops with Bryan Caplan.

The Trenton workshop will be in Cross Hall Room 208 on the North Central Missouri College campus the evening of September 24th from 5:30 to 7:30. The Cameron workshop will be at the Cameron Regional YMCA on the evening of October 8th from 5:30 to 7:30. There will be two sessions for each workshop.

In “Reach Customers Online with Google,” attendees will learn how customers find businesses online and how to promote their businesses using search engine optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.

The session will also cover improving the visibility of business websites in Google’s organic search results on all devices, creating a free Google My Business listing, and advertising businesses on Google.

In “Get Your Business Online,” attendees will learn about Google My Business, a free tool for businesses that want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. The session will also go over creating or claiming business profiles on Google, managing business information across Google Search and Maps, using Google My Business to connect with potential customers, and creating free websites using information from business profiles.

Seating is limited for the workshops and you may register for the Trenton workshop September 24th by contacting the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324. Register for the Cameron workshop October 8th by contacting the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce at 816-632-2005. Interested individuals can also contact Stephanie Williams with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation to register at 816-617-6144

Those who register with Williams should state their Grow with Google workshop date preference.