Grow ChilliMo event set for Silver Moon Plaza

Local News June 13, 2021 KTTN News
Silver Moon Plaza Chillicothe
A job fair and street festival will be in Downtown Chillicothe to educate area residents about the opportunities in the Chillicothe area. Grow ChilliMo will be held at the Silver Moon Plaza on June 24 from 3 to 6 o’clock.

Industry booths will be set up for attendees to learn about potential careers in Livingston County. There will also be food, music, and family activities.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, Equus Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation sponsor Grow ChilliMo on June 24.

Tags

