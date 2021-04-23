Groundbreaking ceremony for new House of Prayer facility in Chillicothe set for April 28

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The House of Prayer of Chillicothe will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility at 209 Henry Street. The event will be at the fundraising sign southwest of the old Garrison School gym on April 28th at 11 o’clock in the morning.

Soft drinks and cookies will be available after the event.

The House of Prayer reports the new facility will provide larger, easy access, handicap accessible building that will better accommodate more people and additional ministries. A larger kitchen and dining room will allow for more attendance at free meals held Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday mornings at 11:30. The ministry also includes a food closet, seasonal vegetable garden, and the Helping Hands thrift ministry to help people with basic needs and resources.

About three-quarters of the million-dollar project has been received or raised. Gifts and pledges are welcome to help complete the project. Direct gifts to the House of Prayer are tax-deductible. Crowdfunding giving as an option can be found on the Give, Send, Go website.

Contact the House of Prayer for more information on April 28th’s groundbreaking ceremony or how to donate at 660-646-3450 or 214-0341.

