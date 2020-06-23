GRM Networksd donates $750 to Mercer County Food Pantry

GRM Networks has donated $750 each to area food pantries through the cooperative’s Community Improvement Grant Program. Five food pantries in the cooperative’s operating area received the grants. From Missouri, they include the Harrison County Food Pantry in Bethany and the Mercer County Food Pantry in Princeton. In Iowa, the food pantries receiving grants are the Lamoni Food Pantry, SCICAP in Leon and FaDSS in Corydon.

“Food pantries provide vital resources and food security to members of our communities on a regular basis,” said Ron Hinds, CEO of GRM Networks. “Due to the public health emergency, food pantries have experienced added pressure to fulfill these nutritional needs. GRM Networks values and understands the important role of food pantries and wants to support them with this donation during this challenging and uncertain time.”

Through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

Applications for the second distribution of grants are being accepted now through November 1, 2020. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Grant applications may be found at www.grm.net/about-us/grants/. Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison, sales representative at 660-748-2110, or amy@grm.net.

