GRM Networks to sponsor tailgate meal in Princeton

GRM Networks reports it will sponsor a tailgate meal and rally towels when Princeton hosts South Harrison of Bethany in a football game on October 25th.

Supporters of both teams are invited to participate in the pre-game tailgate which features a soup supper. Persons are asked to make a $5.00 donation with proceeds from the meal benefiting the Princeton Tigers Booster Club. Serving begins at 5:30.

Beginning at 5 o’clock at the entrance to the game, GRM Networks will distribute rally towels – featuring each team’s school colors. Kickoff for the Bethany and Princeton football game on Friday, October 25, 2019, is at 7 o’clock.

