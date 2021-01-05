GRM Networks to sponsor high school students on youth tour to Washington; will offer scholarships to area students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

GRM Networks will sponsor two high school juniors on an all-expense-paid trip to the 2021 Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour June 5-9 in Washington, D.C. Youth representing GRM Networks will join other students representing rural telecommunication providers from across the United States as they learn about legislative and government processes and the importance of quality broadband connections.

Selected youth will also tour famous historical sites and monuments and meet with the representatives from the Federal Communications Commission as well as staff and members of congress from the youth’s congressional district. Youth will also attend sessions focused on developing leadership skills.

Area youth, whose parents or legal guardians are members of GRM Networks, may apply. Students must be a junior in high school and age 16 or 17 at the time of the tour. Students age 18 or above at the time of the tour are ineligible to attend. Relatives of GRM Networks employees and GRM board members are not eligible to participate.

An informational flier and application may be obtained:

from the guidance counselor at any high school served by GRM Networks by visiting any GRM Networks business office and requesting an application by downloading the application from the GRM Networks website

Completed applications must be submitted no later than March 5, 2021, and may be submitted:

by email to Amy Davison at [email protected]

by mail to Amy Davison, GRM Networks, 1001 Kentucky Street, Princeton, MO 64673

in person at any GRM Networks business office, attention Amy Davison

A committee of GRM Network employees and board members will interview finalists. Questions regarding the Youth Tour should be directed to Amy Davison at 888-748-2110 or at [email protected].

GRM Networks also offers six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.

GRM Networks also partners with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, to provide the opportunity for numerous additional scholarships to local students. By submitting the FRS scholarship application, students are also applying for the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.

Eligible students must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active GRM Networks customer in good standing. Immediate family members of GRM Networks employees, or its board of directors, are not eligible for GRM Networks scholarships. However, students from those families will be considered for scholarships offered by FRS.

GRM Networks will award up to $5,500 in scholarship money which includes:

One $1,500 scholarship

Two $1,000 scholarships

Two $750 scholarships

One $500 scholarship

FRS awards several one-time $2,500 scholarships, as well as multiple named scholarships, to students from rural America for their first year of college, university, or vocational-technical school. GRM Networks sponsors the local applicants for the

FRS Scholarships, and pays $500 of the award to any local winners. Students may learn more about the program and obtain an application at this LINK. Applications must be submitted to FRS no later than March 5, 2021.

