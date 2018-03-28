GRM Networks reports DNS servers overloaded causing service interruptions

GRM Networks reports it is experiencing a cyber event within its network.

The company notes malicious software has caused its DNS or Domain Name System server to be overloaded with requests, which may result in customers experiencing trouble connecting to websites. Each website on the internet has a numerical address that corresponds to a web address such as grm.net.

When you type in the web address in your browser, the DNS server converts that web address to its numerical value and then transfers you to the website. All of this happens behind the scenes in your web browser, so you never see it happening, but, there is much that goes on in going to a website address.

GRM reports it is working with internal and external engineers to resolve the problem.

