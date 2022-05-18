GRM Networks partners with the Foundation for Rural Service to offer grant opportunities for local organizations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

GRM Networks, LTC Networks, and SCC Networks® have partnered with the Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of NTCA, and The Rural Broadband Association, to offer grants that support local organizations in their efforts to build and help maintain a high quality of life in rural America.

Grants may be awarded for the following categories:

Business and Economic Development

Community Development

Education

Telecommunications Applications

Grant requests may range between $250 and $5,000. The sponsoring company will contribute 10 percent toward the one-time grant with the remainder of the grant-funded by FRS.

Priority of grants awarded will be given to projects that:

could be fully funded by the grant maximum of $5,000 or have at least 75 percent of the project currently funded

focus on technology and broadband-enabled projects

have a long-term impact on the community and its residents

promote community participation and engagement

create a more sustainable rural community

Sample project ideas include:

growing small or existing businesses and implementing job creation programs

advancing technological skills among community members and promoting community visibility