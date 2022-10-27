GRM Networks in Princeton hosts Senator Roy Blunt

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

GRM Networks in Princeton hosted United States Senator Roy Blunt on October 25th as he designated the cities of Princeton and Mercer as Smart Rural Communities.

GRM was nationally recognized as a Smart Rural Community Provider by industry association NTCA—The Rural Broadband Association for efforts to deliver the best telecommunications services. The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities to foster economic development, education, telehealth, precision agriculture, work-from-home, and other services.

GRM Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Bailey said the company was excited to announce its fiber build to Princeton and Mercer as Blunt designated them as Smart Rural Communities. The designation signifies that every home and business in those areas has fiber access.

Blunt said many people like the appeal of rural lifestyles, and there are a lot of people who would like to live in communities like Princeton and Mercer. He noted that will not happen the way it should if people cannot be connected.

GRM reports it has worked with community members, economic development agencies, anchor institutions, and local governments to ensure communities in the service area have equal opportunities for education, resources, and entrepreneurship.

Bailey said GRM began fiber-to-the-premise service in 2009 when it received $61.8 million through the Broadband Initiative Program in the form of a combination of grants and loans. That was followed in 2019 by a $41.6 million grant/loan from the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program that allowed the cooperative to further its pledge to bring fiber internet to customers.

Blunt said GRM has moved in “a significant direction in a fairly short…time.”

Bailey said the company’s focus remains on its rural communities as it watches state and federal funding opportunities to assist with the construction of a fiber-to-the-premise network. He noted that by the end of the year, GRM will have completed fiber-to-the-premise construction in 87% of its service area. It wants to bring fiber broadband to all its customers by the end of 2025.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication service to customers in a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.