GRM Networks donates $500 to area fire departments

Reddit Share Pin Share 22 Shares

Through its Community Improvement Grant Program, GRM Networks has donated $500 to fire departments located in its coverage area. Final presentations of the grants are being made as they were delayed due to the restrictions implemented from COVID-19. Grants were recently awarded to departments in the Missouri communities of Galt, Laredo, Linneus, and Meadville.

Fire departments are a vital part of every community’s well-being. GRM Networks appreciates their dedication and commitment to keeping our communities safe. Along with the monetary donation, members of the fire departments will also tour GRM Networks’ central office located in their respective district. The tours will provide an opportunity for the fire departments to learn about the operations and the crucial telecommunications equipment housed in the central office.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

Related