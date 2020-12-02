GRM Networks distributes more than $5.4 million in capital credits to member-owners

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of approximately $3.5 million in patronage capital credits to its member-owners. This includes $2.8 million paid to members with service in 1997 and 1998 and $700,000 paid to members with service in 2019. This year, GRM Networks has also returned more than $2 million to the estates of deceased members. Combined, a grand total of more than $5.4 million will be returned to members, or their estates, in 2020.

The December 2020 check distribution marks the 32nd consecutive year GRM Networks has paid capital credits to member-owners. Since 1989, members of the cooperative have received more than $55.5 million in patronage capital credits.

GRM Networks proudly supports the local economy through its investments in the communities served such as the payment of local taxes and the employment of 101 full-time employees. GRM Networks provides scholarship programs and learning opportunities for area youth, distributes quarterly community improvement grants to local organizations, and sponsors numerous community events.

The 2020 capital credit checks will be mailed the third week of December. For more information, or to report a change of address, members may contact Kerrie Gannan at 660-748-2320.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks® and SCC Networks® are subsidiaries of GRM Networks and cover an additional four exchanges in Iowa and Missouri.

