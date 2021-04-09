GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant deadline is May 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The deadline for applications for the GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program is May 1. Applications may be downloaded by visiting the GRM website. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.

Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or [email protected] .The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area covering 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks and SCC Networks are subsidiaries of GRM Networks and cover an additional four exchanges in Iowa and Missouri. For more information about GRM Networks, visit this link.

