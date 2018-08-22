GRM Networks board of directors re-elected

Several GRM Networks directors were re-elected at an annual meeting Wednesday morning.

Those directors were John McCloud of Spickard, Allan Mulnix of Bethany, and Kyle Kelso of Weldon, Iowa all who will serve three-year terms.

The board also elected officers including Gregg Davis of Chula elected as president; Mark Yungeberg of Princeton as vice president; Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa, secretary; Ray Meyer of Stanberry, assistant secretary; John McCloud, treasurer; and Allan Mulnix, assistant treasurer.

Seventy people attended the meeting, and 1,717 were represented by proxy.

Like this: Like Loading...