GRM Networks awards third quarter Community Grants

A total of $1,250 has been awarded by GRM Networks® during its third-quarter allocation of the company’s Community Improvement Grants.

Organizations receiving funding during the third quarter included the Bethany Kiwanis Club, Decatur County Hospital Auxiliary Senior Life Solutions and One Act.

The Bethany Kiwanis Club received a $500 grant that will be used to purchase winter clothing for children in need in the South Harrison R-II, Gilman City R-IV, Cainsville R-I, Ridgeway R-V and North Harrison R-III school districts. The grant also supports children enrolled in the Green Hills Head Start program.

Also receiving a $500 grant was Decatur County Hospital Auxiliary Senior Life Solutions. The grant will help fund transportation resources ensuring seniors in need are able to attend medical appointments.

One Act, an organization based in Maryville, received $250 and will use their grant to provide hygiene products to low-income children in 12 school districts including South Nodaway R-IV, Jefferson School, Nodaway-Holt R-VII and Northeast Nodaway R-V in the GRM Networks coverage area.

Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded 272 grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory. The deadline to submit fourth quarter grant applications is Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Applications may be downloaded by visiting www.grm.net or an application may be obtained by visiting any GRM Networks business office. Contact Amy Davison at 660.748.2110 or amy@grm.net with questions regarding the Community Improvement Grants.

GRM Networks® is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile radius that covers 44 exchanges in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks® and SCC Networks® are subsidiaries of GRM Network

