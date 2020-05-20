GRM Networks awards scholarships

GRM Networks has awarded a combined total of $5,500 in scholarship money to six area high school students as part of the cooperative’s scholarship program.

Miya Wiederholt of South Nodaway R-4 School received $1,500. One thousand dollar recipients were Matthew Burton of Lamoni Community School and Kayli Crawford of Trenton R-9. Dominik Gannan and Audrey Holcer, both of Meadville R-4 School, were recipients of $750. Ashley Mattson of Jefferson C-123 School received $500.

Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0-grade point average.

GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be a graduating senior with at least a C GPA. They must also have a parent or a legal guardian who is an active member of GRM.

