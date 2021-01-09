GRM Networks awards $3,750 in Community Improvement Grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

GRM Networks has awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program. Organizations receiving funding in the semiannual distribution included the Bethany Kiwanis Club, Lamoni Community Center, Newtown Ball Association, and the Harrison County Council on Aging.

The Bethany Kiwanis Club received a $500 grant used to purchase winter clothing for grade school children in need in the South Harrison R-II, Gilman City IV, Cainsville R-1, Ridgeway R-V, and North Harrison R-III school districts. The grant also supports children enrolled in the Green Hills Head Start program.

Also receiving a $500 grant was the Lamoni Community Center. The grant will help with ongoing renovations to the Community Center by replacing a leaking refrigerator.

The Newtown Ball Association received a $1,250 grant that will be used to repair the community building and cooking facility.

The Harrison County Council on Aging received a $1,500 grant to replace flooring in the Senior Center as current flooring has become hazardous and unsafe for the Center’s users.

Through the grant program, GRM Networks has positively influenced the communities in which it operates. Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory.

Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through May 1, 2021. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors will review applications and award grant amounts.

Applications may be downloaded by visiting the GRM website. Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or [email protected].

