GRM Networks awards $3,750 in community improvement grants

GRM Networks has awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program. The recipients in the second semiannual distribution for the calendar year 2023 include the City of Allerton, IA, North Harrison Fire Protection District of Eagleville, Jamesport City Park, and North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton.

The City of Allerton received a $1,100 grant for the replacement of original windows and window casings at the Allerton Civic Center. This center serves as a community meeting place for organizations and community members, hosting meetings, reunions, and other social activities.

The North Harrison Fire Protection District was awarded a $1,000 grant to purchase mannequins for CPR training for firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and community members.

Jamesport City Park was granted $1,000 to acquire tables for outdoor activities at the park’s new community building.

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center received a $650 grant to purchase sensory-friendly comfort items for children in its front service area.

Applications for the next grant distribution are being accepted through May 1. The grant amounts range, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to applicants. The cooperative’s board of directors reviews applications and determines grant amounts.

For more information, applications are available on the GRM Networks website. For questions, please contact Amy Davison at 888-748-2110.

