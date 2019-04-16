GRM Networks announces students selected to participate in Rural Service Youth Tour to Washington, D. C.

GRM Networks has announced the two students selected to participate in the Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour to Washington, D. C. in June.

The students selected are Camie Vaughn from Cainsville High School and Lola Breshears from North Harrison High School of Eagleville.

More than 100 high school students from the United States will participate in the Youth Tour and learn about the legislative process and the federal agencies that regulate telecommunications. The tour will include visits to the U. S. Capitol, Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The Youth Tour is coordinated annually by the Foundation for Rural Service, an affiliate of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association—The Rural Broadband Association.

FRS’s mission is to inform and educate the public on the rural telecommunications industry to improve the quality of life in rural areas.