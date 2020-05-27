GRM Networks announces scholarship winners

GRM Networks has announced the recipients of a $1,000 scholarship to be used post high school. A panel of judges selected high school juniors Jaden Lester of Browning and Abby Webb of Humphreys to represent GRM on the Foundation for Rural Service Washington, D. C. Youth Tour. However, this year’s Youth Tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRM Chief Executive Officer Ron Hinds says the cooperative wants to wish to support Lester and Webb’s future education. Lester attends Linn County R-1, and Webb attends Grundy County R-5. They will receive the GRM Networks scholarship upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining at least a 2.0 grade point average.

The FRS Youth Tour is an all-expense paid trip that brings together students representing rural telecommunication providers from the country to learn more about broadband applications in rural communities. Attendees tour historical sites and monuments, meet with representatives from the Federal Communications Commission, and staff and members of Congress. Students also attend sessions focused on developing leadership skills.

Applicants must be in high school and age 16 or 17 at the time of the tour to be eligible to be chosen to represent GRM. Applicants must also have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM.

