Gregory Gardner Yos, 69, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Greg was born on October 15, 1954, to James Rayburn and Carmen (Gardner) Yos. He grew up on the family farm south of Green City, near Sticklerville. He attended Green City High School and graduated in 1973. After high school, he continued to farm until he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska. After an honorable discharge, he returned home to his 40-acre farm in Humphreys, Missouri. While in Humphreys, he spent his time driving over-the-road trucks and working his land. After 15 years on the farm, he decided to retire. In retirement, he spent his time fishing in Colorado and operating a small business in Texas.

Greg is survived by his mother, Carmen Yos of Kirksville, Missouri; two sons, Michael Yos of Montrose, Colorado, and Taylor Yos of Montrose, Colorado; granddaughter, Emmy Yos; brother, John Randall (Debbie) Yos of Kirksville, Missouri; sister, Barbara Rowland (Rick Scott) of LaPlata, Missouri; niece, Crystal Nelson (Justin) of Atlanta, Missouri; nephew, Tyson Yos (Jennifer) of Novinger, Missouri; aunts, Annalu Sears of Kansas City and Frances Bunch of Milan. He was preceded in death by his father, James Rayburn Yos.

Greg was an amazing father, friend, and avid outdoorsman. He especially loved deer hunting and fishing. Above all, he cherished spending time with his children and family.

Services for Greg will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home.

