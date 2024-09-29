Greenfield man dies after car lands in river in Dade County

A fatal crash occurred on September 28, 2024, at 7:07 p.m. on County Road 187, approximately 2.8 miles southwest of Dadeville in Dade County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by 53-year-old Derek Bridges of Greenfield was traveling northbound when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway. The car overturned off a bridge and came to rest on its roof in a river.

Derek Bridges, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dade County Coroner Gary Vanta at 7:30 p.m. His body was transported to Greenfield Funeral Chapel.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Department of Conservation, Dade Fire Department, and Cox Ambulance EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

This is the 82nd fatality reported by Troop D in 2024.

