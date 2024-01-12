Greencastle man arrested in Adair County on multiple charges

A Greencastle Man Arrested by the Highway Patrol in Adair County on Multiple Charges

The Highway Patrol in Adair County arrested a Greencastle man on the afternoon of Thursday, January 11, on multiple allegations.

The arrest report indicates that 35-year-old Lucas Corrick faced accusations of possessing the controlled substance methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies. Additionally, he was charged with failing to display valid license plates, not having insurance, and not wearing a seat belt.

Corrick also had an outstanding felony warrant from Macon County for insufficient funds related to a check, and misdemeanor Adair County warrants for lacking insurance and a seat belt violation.

He was detained at the Adair County Jail. The Patrol noted that Corrick was eligible for bond.