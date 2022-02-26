Green Hills Women’s Shelter undergoing restructuring

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter has announced plans to restructure the Trenton shelter. A post on the shelter’s Facebook page says the shelter’s plan “is aimed at improving accessibility and service delivery to better meet the needs” of those it serves.

Executive Director Lisa Dicks says the Trenton shelter is closed temporarily. It closed on February 18th and is expected to reopen in three to six months.

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter is not looking at changing the location or building in Trenton. Dicks reports the same services will be provided when the shelter reopens, and it will have the same coverage area.

Contact information for the Trenton shelter will remain the same. Calls for the shelter will be answered during the closure, and services will continue to be provided.

