Green Hills Women’s Shelter to build new facility on South Johnson Drive

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter plans to open a new facility in Trenton.

Women’s Shelter Board President Rex Ross says dirt should be turned soon at the location on South Johnson Drive south of where the Coca-Cola plant was. The facility will provide almost double the capacity of the current shelter in Trenton. Ross hopes the new facility will allow more services to be provided for the women’s shelter clients.

One way the Green Hills Women’s Shelter is raising money for the new facility is by partnering with the Black Silo Winery of Trenton for the Mid-America Music Festival. Cathie Smith with the women’s shelter explains one of the activities at the festival will be a drawing for a new Ford pickup truck from Barnes Baker of Trenton. One-hundred tickets will be sold for the drawing at $1,000 each.

Contact Dave Bain with the Green Hills Women’s Shelter or the women’s shelter directly for more information on tickets for the truck drawing.

