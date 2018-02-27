Green Hills Women’s Shelter of Cameron to sponsor program “In Their Shoes: Teens and Dating Violence”

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter of Cameron will partner with the Cameron Police Department to present “In Their Shoes: Teens and Dating Violence.”

Individuals at least 13-years-old may attend the simulation in the Training Room of the Cameron Police Department the night of March 6th from 6:30 to 7:30. The simulation allows participants to experience situations of real teens, including sexting, pregnancy, homophobia, and stalking.

Participants make choices about their relationships and move through the scenarios by reading interactions with their dating partner, family, friends, counselors, police, and others.

Questions may be directed to Casey or Brittany at the Green Hills Women’s Shelter at 816-632-4900.

Like this: Like Loading...