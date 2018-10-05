Green Hills Women’s Shelter new facility to be completed by January 1, 2019

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter plans to move into a new facility in Trenton within the next few months.

Advocate Jenna Johnson reports progress on the building project is moving quickly, and the shelter is on target to move to the new location by January 1st.

The new facility will be twice the size of the current one and will be able to hold double the capacity with beds for 21 individuals, featuring eight bedrooms.

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter is expected to announce specific service projects in the future in regard to the new facility and Johnson says the building committee’s hard work and leadership was a value and asset to the building project coming into fruition.