Green Hills Women’s Expo set for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Various vendors highlighting women’s health will be at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s 10th Annual Green Hills Women’s Expo on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Booth fees from the event in the Trenton High School gym and commons from 9 to 2 o’clock will go to help the Women’s Health Services program provide low-cost health care to 1,000s of women.

Children can visit with Santa and have photos taken with him at the expo from 9 o’clock to noon.

Women’s Health Services Licensed Clinical Provider Vicki West says there will be other entertainment as well. Stephanie Hickman’s Dance Studio and Superstars Dance of Trenton will perform from 10 to 11 o’clock, and the Rissler Honor Choir will be there from 11 to noon.

The Women’s Expo is free to attend, however, vendors will have vegetable soup, chili, hot dogs, nachos, coffee, drinks, and a few other food items available for purchase. Vendors can keep the money they make through sales, but there is a $40.00 fee for a 10 by 10-foot booth space. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs and vendor registration for the event will be accepted until Saturday.

Banner sponsorships are also available for $25.00 for banners to be displayed in the gym during the Women’s Expo.

Women’s Health Services Office/Records Manager Felicia Terhune says it is necessary for the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri to hold the Green Hills Women’s Expo because federal money has decreased over the years, and fundraising is needed to continue to provide the Women’s Health Services.

Anyone interested in setting up a booth or having a banner sponsorship at the Women’s Expo at THS Saturday should contact the Community Action Partnership at 660-359-3907 extension 1055 and ask for Felicia Terhune.

