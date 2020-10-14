Green Hills Telephone Company receives funds to extend fiber-to-the-home in Daviess County

Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday, October 14th the Green Hills Telephone Company will receive $6,900 to extend fiber-to-the-home service in Daviess County.

The project will include connecting up to five households near Gallatin and will allow users to access one gigabit per second symmetrical service.

The funding was announced as part of round two of the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program. The program was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded or plan to connect high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

