Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s 55th Annual Meeting announced

Regional and state Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will be discussed at the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s 55th Annual Meeting.

Stefan Herron with the Department of Economic Development will speak at the Rupe Center in Carrollton on November 16th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards will be presented. The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Board and staff will report on the agency’s accomplishments.

The Kitchen Connection will cater lunch on November 16th.

RSVP by November 6th for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s Annual Meeting. Call 660-359-5636 extension 15 or email [email protected].