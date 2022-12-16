Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to sponsor Port Improvement and Expansion Project for AGRIServices of Brunswick

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be the sponsor of the Port Improvement and Expansion Project for AGRIServices of Brunswick.

The United States Department of Transportation announced in October that more than $703 million would go to fund 41 projects in 21 states that would improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. Missouri was awarded a grant for $8,768,800 for the project. The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The project involving AGRIServices of Brunswick will upgrade an existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add a new rail spur with a loading pit, and construct a new bulk agricultural supply building with conveyors between the rail and barge dock. The new sheet pile barge dock will provide 200 feet of frontage for loading and unloading barges. The rail improvement will consist of about 4,000 feet of new track that will permit the port to work 36-car unit trains. The 360 by 140-foot bulk agricultural storage building will replace an existing 40-year-old building and offer enough capacity to manage peak periods of agricultural commodity movements.

