Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to receive $400K CARES Act grant

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton will receive a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the Economic Development Administration. The grant will help the commission respond to the Coronavirus pandemic by supporting business owners and community partners to ensure economic recovery.

Congressman Sam Graves of Missouri applauded the announcement of Recovery Assistance grants. He said the CARES Act funding is “incredibly important to rebuilding our economy, and he is “pleased to see the Regional Planning Commissions and Councils of Governments across North Missouri receive this funding.”

Other $400,000 grant recipients include the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments of Maryville, Mo-Kan Development of Saint Joseph, Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission of Memphis, and Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments of Perry.

The entities are some of more than 850 existing, high-performing Economic Development Administration Economic Development Districts, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the CARES Act. The CARES Act provides the Economic Development Administration with one and a half-billion dollars for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus pandemic.

