Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to hold public meetings on transportation plan

Three public meetings will be held to discuss the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s development of a Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan. These meetings will offer interested individuals a chance to participate in the planning process.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at Trenton City Hall on September 19, Chillicothe City Hall on September 20, and Carrollton Public Library on September 22. Each meeting will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan aims to assess the public transportation needs within the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s 11-county service area. The counties included in the study are Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan.

The objective of the plan is to evaluate the existing public transportation options in the region and establish priorities for future planning. The ultimate goal is to identify areas where the region would benefit from improvements.

Input from individuals who are most likely to require public transportation, such as the elderly, disabled persons, and low-income individuals, is essential for the plan.

If you are interested but unable to attend any of the public meetings in Trenton, Chillicothe, or Carrollton next week, please contact the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Reasonable comments will be considered for inclusion in the plan.

For additional information or to provide comments about regional public transportation, contact Amanda George at the planning commission by calling 660-359-5636, extension 25.

