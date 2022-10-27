Green Hills Regional Planning Commission receives $8.8 million grant for development of barge shipping services in Brunswick

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) announced that Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be receiving a $8,768,000 grant from the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) to further the development of container-on-barge shipping services in Brunswick, Missouri.

“This grant brings us one step closer to seeing container-on-barge shipping on the Missouri River,” Graves said. “That’s good news for AGRIServices of Brunswick, Chariton County, and all of North Missouri. Right now, much of our fertilizer products are shipped up the river and we ship out grain on bulk barges. That grain is then put into containers further south so it can be shipped around the globe. By building a container terminal here, not only are we supporting new Missouri jobs, but it opens up a whole new world of possibilities for products we can ship up and down the river—for Brunswick and hopefully PortKC and the Port of St. Joseph in the future.”

The grant will upgrade an existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add a new rail spur with a loading pit, and construct a new 360’ x 140’ bulk agricultural supply building with conveyors between the rail and barge dock. The new sheet pile barge dock will provide 200 feet of frontage for loading and unloading barges and the rail component consists of approximately 4000 new feet of track that will support a 36-unit train at the port.