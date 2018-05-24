Green Hills Regional Planning Commission contracted by MoDOT for study

The Missouri Department of Transportation is contracting with the Regional Planning Commissions throughout the state to prepare a regional transit study to evaluate the public transit needs of citizens and available transit services.

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission is contracted to prepare the plan for its 11-county region. A meeting will be held to discuss the region’s public transit system at the commission office at 1104 Main Street in Trenton the morning of June 6th at 10 o’clock.

All users of OATS and other public transit services, as well as service organizations and the interested public, are invited to attend. The Commission notes that input from the public, service providers, and businesses is vital to the quality of the plan.

Interested individuals not able to attend are encouraged to complete the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Public Transit Customer Survey online by clicking HERE.

Questions regarding the study may be directed to Planning Commission Assistant Director Jackie Soptic by emailing [email protected] or at 660-359-5636 extension 12.

