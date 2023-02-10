Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announces February 16 as new date for “Partner Kickoff”

Local News February 10, 2023February 10, 2023 KTTN News
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Website
A new date has been announced for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s Partner Kickoff.

The event will be on February 16th from 4:30 to 6 pm at 1104 Main Street in Trenton. The event was originally scheduled for January 25th, but it was postponed due to weather.

Those attending can learn about the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant, which focuses on rural entrepreneurship and agriculture business development.

The RISE Grant is funding MoSourceLink received from the United States Department of Agriculture to help rural entrepreneurs with technical assistance. They partnered with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to submit the application and do work at the local level.

Technical assistance will include application assistance, loan packaging assistance, disaster preparedness and recovery, credit counseling, financial literacy, business technical assistance, contracting and procurement, exporting, and industry-specific technical assistance.

A light meal will be provided at the Partner Kickoff on February 16th.

RSVP to [email protected] or [email protected].

