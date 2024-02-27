Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announces $72k grant for Thompson River

Share To Your Social Network

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission has announced that it is the recipient of a $72,000 grant which will support its continued efforts to develop a watershed plan for the Thompson River. This two-year grant will contribute to the development of a long-term comprehensive plan aimed at reducing pollution in the Thompson River and enhancing the river’s quality for recreational activities.

The planning process involves a series of cooperative, iterative steps to describe the current conditions, identify and prioritize problems, define management objectives, and, as necessary, develop and implement restoration or protection strategies. GHRPC will engage the public and stakeholders in Livingston, Daviess, Mercer, Harrison, and Grundy counties to initiate the project in the near future.

For more information about this project, please contact the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission at 660-359-5636.

Related